Princess Eugenie confirms super sentimental reason behind daughter's name

Princess Eugenie has confirmed the super sentimental reason behind her daughter's name. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The royal family introduced another new member as Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their third child together. Here's the beautiful name they've chosen.

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Princess Eugenie confirmed at the beginning of August she and her husband had welcomed their third child together - a daughter.

Born in Portugal, where the family have a second home, the royal family member confirmed her baby girl's safe arrival but was yet to reveal a name.

Now, two weeks later, Princess Eugenie has officially confirmed the title, along with the very special reason she and her partner chose it.

She wrote: "2 weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we've had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.

"We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home."

Adelaide is a reference to Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, the Queen Consort of William IV and Elizabeth is a beautiful nod to her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Alongside the announcement, Eugenie also shared some precious pictures from the newborn's first weeks on Earth including a cuddle from her big brothers.

Eugenie and Jack have two older children, sons August, aged five, and Ernest, aged three.

Adelaide is 15th in line to the throne behind her two brothers.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have three children together. Picture: Getty

At the time of her birth, the royal family announced: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3 rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

"The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news."

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