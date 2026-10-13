Princess Eugenie shares rare family moment as she celebrates relationship milestone

13 October 2026, 16:32

Princess Eugenie has offered royal fans a rare glimpse of life at home with her growing family
Princess Eugenie has offered royal fans a rare glimpse of life at home with her growing family. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The royal Princess shared a glimpse of family life as she paid tribute to her husband of eight years.

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Princess Eugenie has offered royal fans a rare glimpse of life at home with her growing family, sharing a touching video of her husband tenderly caring for their youngest child.

The Princess, 36, posted the intimate clip on Instagram to mark eight years of marriage to Jack Brooksbank, 40, praising him for the care and affection he shows their three children.

In the footage, Jack cradles their baby daughter, Adelaide, gently rocking her while appearing to massage her head.

Eugenie revealed that the exchange contained a sweet detail viewers could not hear.

“What you can't hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way,” she explained.

Describing her husband as thoughtful and caring, she added: “Couldn't have wished for a better partner.”

Her tribute began with the message: “Happy 8 years married my love.”

The anniversary is particularly special for the couple, who welcomed their third child, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, on August 3.

The little girl was born at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, weighing 6lb 9oz, with her mother announcing the news the following day.

Eugenie subsequently revealed her daughter's name in a post marking two weeks since her arrival, describing the early days with their newborn as a “special, cosy and love-filled time”.

The Princess, 36, posted the intimate clip on Instagram to mark eight years of marriage to Jack Brooksbank.
The Princess, 36, posted the intimate clip on Instagram to mark eight years of marriage to Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty

The couple explained that Adelaide's name was inspired by three people they love and admire, both past and present, including her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.

They also highlighted the name's significance to England and Portugal, the two countries they consider home.

Adelaide is believed to reference Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, as well as Santa Maria Adelaide of Portugal. Eugenie has not publicly explained the personal significance of the name Annina.

The newborn has already been welcomed by her older brothers, August, five, and Ernest, three.

Sharing her delight at their growing family, Eugenie previously said the boys were “already the best big brothers”.

Eugenie and husband Jack first met on a skiing holiday in Switzerland in 2010 and became engaged in January 2018, when Jack proposed during a holiday in Nicaragua.

They married on October 12 that year at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a ceremony attended by hundreds of guests, including the late Queen and Prince Philip.

They married on October 12, 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a ceremony attended by hundreds of guests, including the late Queen and Prince Philip.
They married on October 12, 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a ceremony attended by hundreds of guests, including the late Queen and Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Eugenie's wedding look attracted considerable attention. She wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, featuring a low back that deliberately displayed the scar from surgery she underwent as a child to correct scoliosis.

She completed the outfit with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, loaned to her by the late Queen, and diamond and emerald earrings gifted by Jack.

The couple's youngest daughter is now 15th in line to the throne, ahead of her great-uncle Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh. She will not, however, hold the title of Her Royal Highness.

Adelaide is the fifth grandchild of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, following the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi in January 2025.

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