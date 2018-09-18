Will Princess Eugenie’s wedding be on TV? Why the BBC have refused to show the royal wedding

Prince Andrew is reportedly scrambling to find a channel to show his daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank. So will the royal wedding be televised? And what time will it be on tv?

Princess Eugenie's wedding is yet to find a channel to televise her wedding when she marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12th, after the BBC rejected the offer to air the big day.

BBC bosses reportedly refused to put the wedding on TV over fears there would not be enough public interest to bring in ratings for the network.

The Mail On Sunday revealed revealed Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, was trying to strike a deal after a number of secret meetings but they proved unsuccessful.

A source told the paper: “From the outset, the instruction from the very top was that Eugenie’s wedding must be televised.

The BBC was approached because they have a special relationship with Buckingham Palace and a formula that works.

“But they turned it down because they don’t think enough people will tune in and that there isn’t enough support for the Yorks.The feeling at the Palace is that the BBC has dropped the ball.

"At the end of the day, this is going to be a huge Royal Wedding, with all the senior members of the Royal Family in attendance.

"But nobody wants to take the risk and spend the money it would cost to put it on air.”

Which TV channel will be airing Princess Eugenie's wedding?

It's not yet clear which channel will be broadcasting the big day, however, it's believed Sky will be showing highlights from the wedding as part of their rolling news coverage.

ITV are thought to be coming to the rescue and could be pledging a full programme of coverage.