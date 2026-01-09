Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

9 January 2026, 13:41

Princess of Wales marks birthday with poignant video

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Princess marked her 44th birthday with a moving video reflecting on her cancer journey and the peace she’s found in nature.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment.

Prince William's wife spoke about how the experience has helped her rediscover what it means “to be alive.”

Kensington Palace released Winter, the final instalment of the year-long Mother Nature video series, featuring a voice-over from Catherine and footage of her taking an early morning walk through Berkshire, near her Windsor home.

According to aides, the video represents “the culmination of a deeply personal creative project for The Princess, spotlighting humanity's longstanding connection to nature, as well as nature's capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit".

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message
The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message . Picture: Kensington Palace/Will Warr
Kate Middleton is the voiceover for the latest Mother Nature series from the royals
Kate Middleton is the voiceover for the latest Mother Nature series from the royals. Picture: Kensington Palace/Will Warr

In the Winter episode, the Princess reflects on her own journey of healing over the past two years, speaking candidly about her “fears” and “tears,” as well as her growing sense of peace and gratitude.

She said: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration.

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. “To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing. I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.

“For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.

“To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal.”

In the Winter episode, Kate Middleton reflects on her own journey of healing over the past two years
In the Winter episode, Kate Middleton reflects on her own journey of healing over the past two years. Picture: Kensington Palace/Will Warr

The video was shared with a caption written personally by Kate. It read: “The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.

“There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C.”

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January 2024, after which doctors discovered evidence of cancer.

She subsequently began a course of preventative chemotherapy. Catherine announced the news herself in a video message that March, later confirming in September that she had completed treatment — though she cautioned that her recovery and return to royal duties would be gradual.

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January 2024
The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January 2024. Picture: Getty

By January of last year, she shared the welcome news that she was in remission but again asked the public for patience as she continued to regain strength and balance family life with her royal responsibilities.

Kensington Palace described the Mother Nature series — released seasonally across the past year — as “a reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other".

Prince and Princess of Wales ride the Elizabeth Line

The first instalment, Spring, debuted during last year’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Palace aides said the philosophy behind the films is rooted in “the need to reconnect humanity,” echoing themes Kate explored in a recent essay co-authored with Professor Robert Waldinger about family life and childhood development.

“As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world,” they added.

"The importance of interconnectedness – the connection we have with ourselves, each other and nature – takes on even more significance.”

The video comes 24 hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Charing CRoss Hospital
The video comes 24 hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Charing CRoss Hospital. Picture: Getty

Looking ahead, Kensington Palace said the Princess is “excited to explore” how nature and creativity can be further harnessed to strengthen human connection, healing and wellbeing for individuals, families and communities. “We look forward to sharing more on this soon,” an aide said.

“These themes will continue to be at the heart of The Princess’ work moving forwards.”

