Professor Green 'very nearly' called off wedding to ex-wife Millie Mackintosh

The musician also revealed he's now back in touch with the 'gorgeous' Made In Chelsea star.

The musician admitted to having serious cold feet. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Rapper Professor Green, 41, shed light on his rocky relationship with Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh during a candid new interview.

Professor Green has admitted that he 'very nearly' called off his wedding to Millie Mackintosh in the hours before the couple tied the knot back in 2013.

The rapper, 41, admitted the pair felt 'pressured' to get married at the time and almost didn't go through with their big day at Babington House.

Instead he pushed his doubts aside and made his relationship with the Made In Chelsea star official, but the spouses split just three years later.

His candid confession came during an interview with his ex-wife's former co-star Jamie Laing, who quizzed the musician on his past.

Professor Green almost didn't go through with his wedding to Millie Mackintosh. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Candy Kittens founder on his Great Company podcast, the Read All About It singer, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, revealed what really happened on the run up to his nuptials.

He told Jamie: "If there wasn't that pressure, we may have never got married. It very nearly didn't happen.

"I remember having a conversation with my two best mates, Lewis and Phoenix. 'Am I getting cold feet? What's going on here?' And one of them said yes. One of them said no. I won't put him in it, because it's not their responsibility.

"I made my own decision. We made our decision, and we didn't get married for the wrong reasons. We loved each other.

"There's no resentment in me. She is gorgeous. We were not good for each other at that time.

"We were for a point, and then, you know, I think things that we didn't understand were happening, and it was way more than we could have ever."

Stephen has since moved on with actress and fiancée Karima McAdams and the couple share a four-year-old son named Slimane.

12 years on from his wedding to Millie and nine years since their split, he is now able to reflect on why he believes his first marriage didn't work.

The dad-of-one continued: "It was probably an element of trauma bonding. And it takes a lot to get to a place of going, 'I had a significant part in that, 50% at least, because there were two of us in the situation, and it didn't work out.'

"But hopefully we can both go forward and find happiness and belonging."

Stephen shares a four-year-old son named Slimane with fiancée Karima McAdams. Picture: Instagram/@professorgreen

After their public divorce, reality star Millie went on to reunite with her former Made In Chelsea co-star and ex-boyfriend Hugo Taylor.

The posh pair cemented their love by tying the knot in June 2018 and have since welcomed two daughters, Sienna Grace, five, and Aurelia Violet, three, into the world.

In an interview earlier this year, Millie also admitted she knew their wedding day "wasn't right but I was too scared to call it off because of the shame of letting everyone down".

Addressing the difficulties in their relationship, she told Brogan Garrit-Smith on his podcast Getting There: "I think we both were in our own struggles, and I think we maybe both thought we could fix each other, but we couldn't.

"And ultimately, we both had our own struggles, and it just magnified it. And it was actually quite toxic."

Millie shares two daughters with husband Hugo Taylor. Picture: Instagram/@milliemackintosh

Despite Millie and Stephen's bitter break-up, it seems the two have managed to move past their differences, with the rapper revealing they are now back in touch.

He explained the exes recently bonded over their struggles with mental health and found peace in a candid conversation about their ADHA experiences.

Professor Green said: "There was undiagnosed neurodivergence between both of us. We had a conversation about this recently, and it makes sense."

Speaking of his own ADHD diagnosis, he said: "I don't feel uncomfortable about these things anymore, but I felt uncomfortable for a huge part of my life.

He confessed the pair just 'weren't right for each other'. Picture: Alamy

The songwriter was also diagnosed with autism as an adult and realised he displayed many of those traits as a child, but "didn't have the understanding" to process what it meant.

"I went through an assessment for autism after an assessment for ADHD, and wow, it was answering those questions," he confessed.

"When I was a kid, I used to count words, and I would tense my bicep for every word you were saying. It was just something that was calming in a situation that I found quite over stimulating.

"I didn't have those words or understanding then. And because I was thought of as bright, the focus seemed to be on, well, when he's here, he's great.

"I saw a psychiatrist when I was a kid, and everything was was handed over to my not having my dad around or my mum and dad not bringing me up, and therefore I was anxious.

"I was also born with an issue in my digestive tract, and was operated on it six weeks. So it was always, is it physiological? Is it psychological? It was both at different times."