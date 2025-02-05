Jess Glynne, Will Young, Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced for Pub in the Park 2025: Tickets, dates and venues

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jess Glynne and Will Young are among the Pub in the Park performers. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Pub in the Park, the UK’s best food and music festival curated by Tom Kerridge and friends, returns for 2025!

Tickets for this year's events go back on sale on February 7th from here

New headliners have been announced for the shows, including top celebrity chefs, the hottest pubs, and incredible music acts.

Performances come from music legends such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jess Glynne, Squeeze, Billy Ocean, Will Young, Pixie Lott, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield.

Pub in the Park will take place on the following dates at the following venues:

Marlow, Higginson Park, May 15th-18th 2025

London, Gunnersbury Park, May 30th - June 1st 2025

Reigate, Priory Park, July 11th-13th, 2025

St Albans, Verulamium Park, September 5th-7th 2025

Pub in the Park is a tribute to the best of the Great British Pub, where delicious food, fantastic drinks, and unforgettable live music come together for guests to experience the ultimate cutting-edge of gastropub cuisine.

Grace Dent, Tom Kerridge, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner. Picture: Getty

Delicious gourmet food and drink experiences will be available across all four festivals including Fire Pit Masterclasses, exclusive Q&As from top chefs, demonstrations in The Miele Kitchen Studio, independent producers and so much more.

There will also be drinks will on offer across the festival including England’s leading winemaker Chapel Down as the sparkling wine sponsor.

Key Music Line-up by venue:

Marlow: Squeeze, Billy Ocean, Jess Glynne, Dizzee Rascal, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Natalie Imbruglia

London: Soul II Soul, Ministry of Sounds Classical, Jack Savoretti

Reigate: Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Will Young, Ministry of Sound Classical

St Albans: Dizzee Rascal, Daniel Bedingfield, Squeeze, Ministry of Sound Classical

Key Food Line-up by Venue:

Marlow: Tom Kerridge, Yotam Ottolenghi, Raymond Blanc OBE (Friday), Simon Rimmer

London: Tom Kerridge, Michel Roux, Grace Dent, Jay Rayner

Reigate: Tom Kerridge, Candice Brown, Matt Tebbutt (Sunday), Simon Rimmer

St Albans: Tom Kerridge, John Torode & Lisa Faulkner - (Saturday), Matt Tebbutt, Simon Rimmer

A full line-up of artists, chefs and pubs can be found here.