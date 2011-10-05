Rod Stewart to publish memoirs

Rod Stewart is releasing a book of his memoirs.

We're not sure how much he's getting paid but the final version is due out next year.



The Maggie May legend has signed a deal with Random House publishers and has promised he will "hold nothing back".



Rod says, "I thought long and hard before committing to write my book. It is a funny old thing telling my life story but I truly intend to hold nothing back. I've had quite a life, known some extraordinary people and had some amazing experiences.



"I've waited all this time, until my 50th year in the business and realise I can no longer put it off. Forget skeletons in the closet; this one's going to be socks and knickers under the bed."

Expect plenty about his love life, which includes marriages to Alana Hamilton, Rachel Hunter and Penny Lancaster.