Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues and support acts revealed

Pussycat Dolls are back! Picture: Rankin/Pussycat Dolls

By Claire Blackmore

The Pussycat Dolls are back for a brand new tour in 2026 in the UK, USA and Europe – here's how to get tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Pussycat Dolls sent fans wild when they announced they were returning to the stage this year as part of a huge new world tour named PCD Forever.

Multi-platinum pop icons Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts revealed they were gearing up to perform a string of epic smash-hits in popular venues across the globe.

Kicking off this summer, the 53-date run starts in June and hits North America, Europe and the UK, including major cities from New York and Paris to Leeds, Liverpool and London.

Lucky ticket holders can expect to party to record-breaking singles like 'Don’t Cha', 'Stickwitu' and 'Buttons' as the supergroup celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album PCD.

The global PCD Forever tour will hit North America, Europe and the UK. Picture: Live Nation

The girls are also launching a brand new track as part of the highly-anticipated tour.

'Club Song' has been produced by Mike Sabbath (RAYE, Jade) and written by Nicole Scherzinger with Sabbath, Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa) and Solly (Teddy Swims) and marks their first recording since 2020's React.

Selected shows will feature 00s R&B legends Lil’ Kim and Mya, who will star as special guests across multiple gigs in North America, with Lil’ Kim continuing on to Europe and the UK.

A special headlining performance at WeHo Pride’s OUTLOUD Music Festival is on the PCD Forever schedule, too.

The Pussycat Dolls were first founded in Los Angeles in 1995 and became best known for their electric high-energy choreography and burlesque-inspired routines.

Along with their powerful vocals, it's no surprise the supergroup sold millions of records worldwide during their time in the charts.

So as fans wait for their upcoming reunion, The Pussycat Dolls’ multiplatinum albums PCD and Doll Domination are set to be reissued for the first time on 8th May 2026, which you can pre-order here.

The Pussycat Dolls 'PCD FOREVER' tour dates:

UK (with special guest Lil’ Kim)

29th Sept – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

30th Sept – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

2nd Oct – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

3rd Oct – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena

7th Oct – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

9th Oct – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

10th Oct – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

13th Oct – London, UK – The O2

Europe (with special guest Lil’ Kim)

9th Sept – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

10th Sept - Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

13th Sept – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal

14th Sept – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

16th Sept – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar

18th Sept – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

19th Sept – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

21st Sept - Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

23rd Sept – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

26th Sept – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

27th Sept – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

North America (With special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya)

5th Jun – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

6th Jun – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival

9th Jun – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10th Jun – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

12th Jun - Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

13th Jun – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

15th Jun – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

18th Jun – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

19th Jun – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

21st Jun – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds

23rd Jun – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25th Jun – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

27th Jun – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

28th Jun – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

30th Jun – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

1st Jul – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

3rd Jul – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

6th Jul – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

8th Jul – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

10th Jul – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

11th Jul – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

12th Jul – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

14th Jul – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

15th Jul – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

16th Jul – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

19th Jul – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

22nd Jul – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

24th Jul – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

25th Jul – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

26th Jul – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

29th Jul – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

31st Jul – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

1st Aug – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts hit the road in June 2026. Picture: Instagram

How do I get Pussycat Dolls presale tickets?

Getting your hands on The Pussycat Dolls' presale tickets depends on the area you live in.

For North America, sign up at livemu.sc/pussycatdolls by Monday 16th March at 11pm (ET) for presale on Wednesday 18th March at 10am.

As for Europe and UK tickets, you can sign up for early access at pcdforever.com by Monday 16th March through the mailing list.

Tickets via this official mailing list are available from Wednesday 18th March at 9am.

Information on how to access them will be emailed to eligible fans, while extra presales will run throughout the week.

When do Pussycat Dolls tickets go on sale?

General tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 20th March from here.