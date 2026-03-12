Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues and support acts revealed

12 March 2026, 08:13

Pussycat Dolls are back!
Pussycat Dolls are back! Picture: Rankin/Pussycat Dolls

By Claire Blackmore

The Pussycat Dolls are back for a brand new tour in 2026 in the UK, USA and Europe – here's how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Pussycat Dolls sent fans wild when they announced they were returning to the stage this year as part of a huge new world tour named PCD Forever.

Multi-platinum pop icons Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts revealed they were gearing up to perform a string of epic smash-hits in popular venues across the globe.

Kicking off this summer, the 53-date run starts in June and hits North America, Europe and the UK, including major cities from New York and Paris to Leeds, Liverpool and London.

Lucky ticket holders can expect to party to record-breaking singles like 'Don’t Cha', 'Stickwitu' and 'Buttons' as the supergroup celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album PCD.

The global PCD Forever tour will hit North America, Europe and the UK.
The global PCD Forever tour will hit North America, Europe and the UK. Picture: Live Nation

The girls are also launching a brand new track as part of the highly-anticipated tour.

'Club Song' has been produced by Mike Sabbath (RAYE, Jade) and written by Nicole Scherzinger with Sabbath, Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa) and Solly (Teddy Swims) and marks their first recording since 2020's React.

Selected shows will feature 00s R&B legends Lil’ Kim and Mya, who will star as special guests across multiple gigs in North America, with Lil’ Kim continuing on to Europe and the UK.

A special headlining performance at WeHo Pride’s OUTLOUD Music Festival is on the PCD Forever schedule, too.

The Pussycat Dolls were first founded in Los Angeles in 1995 and became best known for their electric high-energy choreography and burlesque-inspired routines.

Along with their powerful vocals, it's no surprise the supergroup sold millions of records worldwide during their time in the charts.

So as fans wait for their upcoming reunion, The Pussycat Dolls’ multiplatinum albums PCD and Doll Domination are set to be reissued for the first time on 8th May 2026, which you can pre-order here.

The Pussycat Dolls 'PCD FOREVER' tour dates:

UK (with special guest Lil’ Kim)

  • 29th Sept – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
  • 30th Sept – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
  • 2nd Oct – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
  • 3rd Oct – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
  • 7th Oct – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
  • 9th Oct – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
  • 10th Oct – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
  • 13th Oct – London, UK – The O2

Europe (with special guest Lil’ Kim)

  • 9th Sept – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
  • 10th Sept - Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
  • 13th Sept – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
  • 14th Sept – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
  • 16th Sept – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
  • 18th Sept – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
  • 19th Sept – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
  • 21st Sept - Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
  • 23rd Sept – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
  • 26th Sept – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
  • 27th Sept – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

North America (With special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya)

  • 5th Jun – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
  • 6th Jun – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival
  • 9th Jun – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • 10th Jun – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • 12th Jun - Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • 13th Jun – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
  • 15th Jun – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • 18th Jun – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
  • 19th Jun – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • 21st Jun – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds
  • 23rd Jun – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • 25th Jun – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • 27th Jun – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • 28th Jun – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • 30th Jun – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
  • 1st Jul – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • 3rd Jul – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
  • 6th Jul – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
  • 8th Jul – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
  • 10th Jul – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
  • 11th Jul – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • 12th Jul – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
  • 14th Jul – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • 15th Jul – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • 16th Jul – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • 19th Jul – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • 22nd Jul – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
  • 24th Jul – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • 25th Jul – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • 26th Jul – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
  • 29th Jul – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
  • 31st Jul – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
  • 1st Aug – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts hit the road in June 2026.
Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts hit the road in June 2026. Picture: Instagram

How do I get Pussycat Dolls presale tickets?

Getting your hands on The Pussycat Dolls' presale tickets depends on the area you live in.

For North America, sign up at livemu.sc/pussycatdolls by Monday 16th March at 11pm (ET) for presale on Wednesday 18th March at 10am.

As for Europe and UK tickets, you can sign up for early access at pcdforever.com by Monday 16th March through the mailing list.

Tickets via this official mailing list are available from Wednesday 18th March at 9am.

Information on how to access them will be emailed to eligible fans, while extra presales will run throughout the week.

When do Pussycat Dolls tickets go on sale?

General tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 20th March from here.

