Queen is a 'brilliant grandmother'

In a new interview, Prince William reveals his admiration for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 29-year-old says he has always looked up to the Queen for the way she juggles her time between her family and her position as a monarch.



'I always remember having a healthy respect for my grandmother,' revealed Wills.



'There's such scrutiny on the job that I think you have to be very, very careful how you carve your path,' continued the Prince. 'But she's done it brilliantly.'



Speaking on The Jubilee Queen With Katie Couric, an interview which airs in the US on May 29th, Prince William also admitted that he and Harry have been 'cheeky' grandchildren.



'I still think she's just my grandmother, really,' explained William. 'I'm probably a bit of a cheeky grandson, my brother as well.'



In a candid interview, Prince William also talked about the day of his wedding, which was watched by an estimated two billion people last year.



'It was one of those days where you feel very elated,' says the Prince.

'Also completely terrified, I have to be honest. The prospect of two billion people watching was quite daunting!'