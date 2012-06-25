Queen Elizabeth gives cottage to Prince William

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II gave her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, a countryside cottage for his 30th birthday.

The Queen gave a home on the Sandringham Estate - the same location where he and wife Duchess Catherine spent their first Christmas together as a married couple.



'A property is definitely being made available to William and Kate this year and a plan is in place for William to have his own place on the estate,' an insider reportedly revealed.



'He's a country boy and loves Norfolk, just like his father and his grandparents,' continued the source. 'It's a lovely peaceful place and William adores it.'



The Prince celebrated his birthday on Friday 22nd June.