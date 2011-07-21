R Kelly's emergency surgery

R. Kelly has had emergency throat surgery.

The R and B star's publicist says Kelly will be "laid up indefinitely" at a hospital in Chicago.



He also revealed Kelly had been complaining of throat pain recently and was rushed to hospital after an examination.

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' star recently completed the US leg of his 'Love Letter' world tour, which also included his first UK dates in nine years.

His representatives have said it's not clear when he will be able to perform again.