Race Across The World's Sam Gardiner tragically dies in car crash aged 24

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has passed away. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

Sam Gardiner, star of Race Across The World, has passed away at the age of 24.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has died in a car crash at the age of 24.

The TV favourite, who appeared on the hit show in 2020 with his mum Jo, passed away on Monday May 26.

Greater Manchester Police revealed the contestant was driving alone on the A34 in Gatley, near Manchester on Monday when his car left the road, rolling before it eventually landed on its side.

Sam's parents Andrew and Jo released a statement announcing their son's death on Sunday June 1 saying: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident."

Sam Gardiner has passed away at the age of 24. Picture: BBC

They added: "Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special.

"Sam was adored by his family. As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny and fiercely protective.

"He did Race Across The World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel. He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road.

"He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland. Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts.

"We will miss him endlessly, but we'll also remember him with smiles, tall tales, and a depth of love that will never fade."

Sam Gardiner and Jo appeared on Race Across The World. Picture: BBC

A spokesperson for the makers of Race Across The World said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Sam.

"Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo.

"Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.

"Since filming, both Sam and Jo have been an integral part of the Race Across The World cast family, and on behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends."

Sam Gardiner and his mum Jo became fan favourites on the show. Picture: BBC

Fans of the show were quick to pay their respects to Sam, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter to discuss his passing.

One user wrote: " This is devastating! A young lad with his whole life ahead of him. He was such a likeable lad on RATW and the relationship with his mum was very special. Thinking of them at this awfully tragic time. RIP Sam #RaceAcrossTheWorld"

Another added: "This is very sad news. R.I.P. Sam Gardiner."

Whilst a third stated: "Such horrible news, his poor mother:( I remember these two when binge watching race across the world, which made lockdowns less painful. What a team they were. RIP Sam."