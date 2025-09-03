Real reason Rachel Stevens split from Dancing On Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield have reportedly called it quits. Picture: Instagram/Rachel Stevens/Getty

By Hope Wilson

S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens is said to have broken up with her Dancing On Ice beau Brendyn Hatfield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rachel Stevens, 47, and her Dancing On Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield, 40, have split after three years together.

The pair – who went public with their romance in November 2022 after meeting on the show earlier that year – are said to have called it quits, with Brendyn and his son moving out of the family home.

An insider told The Sun: "It is incredibly sad and a relatively recent thing. Both Rachel and Brendyn felt there was no way forward for them."

They added: "Rachel recently took herself to Marbella with her two daughters to get some much-needed headspace, and Brendyn and his young son have now moved out of the family home into a flat."

Insiders have revealed Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield have split. Picture: Instagram/Rachel Stevens

The source continued: "There is still a lot of affection there, and no regrets. But it isn't easy trying to make a blended family run seamlessly and in the end, tensions between Rachel and Brendyn got too much and they don't ever want to row in front of their kids who remain their priority.

"It is obviously a huge transition for Rachel who has effectively been in a relationship for the past two decades - but she will doubtless be inundated with offers now she's back on the market.

"It is heartbreaking but Rachel and Brendyn hope to maintain a friendship."

The couple met whilst on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

Since confirming their relationship Rachel and Brendyn have been open about their connection, often speaking about each other publicly and sharing pictures of their significant other.

Celebrating Brendyn's birthday earlier this year, Rachel posted on Instagram: "Celebrating my ❤️ today. My love, my soul mate. Happiest of birthdays my darling and welcome to the 40s club. Hope this is your best decade yet full of everything you wish for. I love you with all my heart."

Rachel Stevens shared a gushing post about her partner Brendyn Hatfield. Picture: Instagram/Rachel Stevens

The former lovebirds met when they were paired together on Dancing On Ice, with Rachel confirming her marriage with husband of 13 years Alex Bourne was over in July 2022.

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine in 2024, Rachel opened up about her break-up from the father of her daughters Amelie, 14, and Minnie, 11, saying: "I knew that we were growing, that I was growing apart, but I was in turmoil, because, first of all, my kids."

She also revealed that she knew her marriage was over when she realised she'd 'fallen' for Brendyn, stating: "It was really scary, because I knew as soon as I said that, that was it."

The star also said of Brendyn: "He's a beautiful human. I really love him."