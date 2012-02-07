Radcliffe almost quit Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he almost quit the lead role in the smash hit film franchise.

The 22-year-old admitted that he seriously considered giving up his role as the boy wizard following the third instalment, The Prisoner of Azkaban.



'There was a time after the third film when I thought about quitting,' said Radcliffe to Shortlist.



'It was only for a second, but I thought, "If I do the fourth, I'll have to do them all", and that seemed quite daunting.



'If I was going to leave, that would have been the perfect time because it would have given whoever came in to play Harry enough films to establish himself properly,' explained the actor.



'It wouldn't have totally dumped him in the s**t. But then I started thinking, "What other good parts are there for 15-year-olds? None".'



The final instalment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, became the biggest grossing movie in the franchise as it took over £630 million at the global box office.