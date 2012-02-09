Radcliffe has a crush on Ryan Gosling

The Harry Potter star admits a fascination with his fellow actor.

The 22-year-old is currently dating Rosie Coker, but has said that he is in awe of the Drive star's acting talent.



'This year I have a talent crush on Ryan Gosling,' he explained to Attitude.



'I think he's fantastic and you know he'd be nice afterwards. He seems smart. If I was gay I would go for a smart man.'



Daniel has also taken on a different role than those he's used to, acting as the guest editor of the latest issue of London magazine Time Out.