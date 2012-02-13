Daniel Radcliffe nervous ahead of awards

The Harry Potter star reportedly admitted he has to 'keep it simple' when presenting at award ceremonies.

The 22-year-old conceded he was 'terrified' about presenting the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, which went to Octavia Spencer her turn in The Help.



'I am a little bit terrified,' the actor reportedly revealed before the ceremony. 'I always get a little bit nervous before I present.



'I did screw up very badly at one ceremony and forgot all the nominees' names and I had to cut straight to the winner,' continued the Hollywood icon.

Daniel's new film Woman In Black is now in cinemas nationwide.