Radcliffe 'not fallen out' with Grint

Daniel Radcliffe has rubbished reports that he is not good friends with Rupert Grint.

The actor had reportedly said he and Harry Potter co-star 'never text each other, we never see each other', but he has now cleared up any speculation suggesting the two aren't friends during an interview on an American radio show.



'We have never texted each other in 10 years of filming... ' said the 22-year-old. 'We are lazy texters... and we both know that's how the other person is.



'But I know that the next time I see Rupert we will sit down next to each other and chat and it'll be like old times,' he continued. 'It'll be fantastic.'



Radcliffe has been in the US promoting his new film, The Woman In Black.