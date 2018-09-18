Great British Bake Off Rahul Mandal: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Great British Bake Off's rising star Rahul has been one to watch after receiving a golden handshake from Paul Hollywood on the show - but how old is he? And what is his job?

The Great British Bake Off's Rahul Mandal has been off to a flying start after impressing both viewers and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

So who is Rahul and how does a research scientist find himself on Bake Off?

Well according to the 30-year-old baker, his love of being in the kitchen only blossomed a few years ago after he moved to the UK from Kolkata aged 23.

Now he has become a hot favourite on the show for 'East meets West' style of baking that's inspired by his home country.

Rahul admitted baking helped him settle into the UK [Channel 4]

We have everything you need to know about Rahul including his Instagram handle and his love of baking:

Who is Rahul from Bake Off?