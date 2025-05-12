Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital following a recent health scare

The Good Morning Britain star was forced to pull out of presenting Lorraine last week and undergo urgent surgery

Lorraine Kelly is currently recovering from keyhole surgery after having her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital. Picture: Instagram/Ranvir Singh/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her health woes after being transported to hospital for urgent surgery last week.

Ranvir Singh, 47, was rushed to A&E last week to undergo urgent surgery, forcing her to pull out of hosting Lorraine on Friday May 9th.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite took to Instagram to inform followers of her recent health scare, stating that she is taking some time off work to recover.

Sharing images from her hospital bed, Ranvir wrote: "Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit, felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out."

She continued: "I’m off air - all good - at 1030am I feel this sudden stomach ache. I stay in bed all day."

Ranvir Singh revealed she underwent surgery following her health concerns. Picture: Instagram/Ranvir Singh

Ranvir added: "Turns out I had a ruptured appendix and had urgent surgery at midnight on Thursday!

"Woke up 5am on Friday morning, high on anaesthetic and certain I could get into work to host the show as normal..

"Pretty nasty few days, the bacteria had spread and infected my blood etc and told to take this week off by @jadeens.

"I’m sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for 4 weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me! Ps. Anyone else have this horrendous shoulder pain afterwards? It’s mad isn’t it!"

Ranvir Singh shared images from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Ranvir Singh

The TV star was inundated with positive comments from her followers with one user writing: "Oh dear Ranvir 😢 how awful for you. I do hope you get better really quickly. Rest easy and put your feet up to recover. Take care xx"

Another added: "Omg Ranvir!!! Sending you the biggest hugs and wishing you a swift recovery xx"

While presenter Sean Fletcher wrote: "Blimey Ranvir! What a shock. I hope you’re ok and recovering quickly. Xxx"

Ranvir Singh was set to present Lorraine however she was forced to pull out. Picture: Alamy

Andi Peters stood in for Ranvir on Friday on Lorraine, starting the show with: "First thing's first, I've just got to say get well soon to Ranvir who can't be here today... Which is why they have drafted in a man in a bright orange shirt just to make sure you are awake this morning!

"Get well soon Ranvir. We send you all of our love."

Ranvir was set to take over hosting duties of the popular daytime programme while regular host Lorraine Kelly recovered from surgery to have her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed.

Lorraine Kelly is currently recovering from keyhole surgery. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly

Taking to social media to inform her fans of her surgery, Lorraine said on May 3rd: "Just wanted to let you know I'm having a wee procedure today.

"I've not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out."

She added: "It's purely preventative. 'It's going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, I'm being very well looked after, and I'll obviously see you really soon, and I'm gonna be totally fine."