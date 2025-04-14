Real reason Stacey Solomon’s mum Fiona doesn’t appear on her reality TV show revealed

14 April 2025, 14:13

Stacey Solomon's mum doesn't take part in her reality TV show
Stacey Solomon's mum doesn't take part in her reality TV show. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Despite their close relationship, Stacey Solomon's mum Fiona refuses to appear on her reality show for one key reason.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 35, and her husband Joe Swash, 43, are showcasing their life with their kids and animals in Pickle Cottage in their reality show Stacey & Joe, however one close family member is missing from the show- Stacey's mum Fiona Solomon.

While Stacey and her sister Jemma are regulars on our television screens, their mother tends to keep a low profile, however many fans were convinced she would make appearance on the series.

With Joe's son Harry also not taking part in the show, many viewers have begun to wonder if Fiona will ever star on Stacey & Joe.

Why doesn't Stacey Solomon's mum take part in her reality TV show? Here is the real reason revealed.

Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with her mum Fiona Solomon
Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with her mum Fiona Solomon. Picture: Alamy

The real reason for Stacey Solomon's mum Fiona not taking part in her reality TV show is because she would rather stay out of the limelight and live a life away from the headlines.

The Sun also report that Stacey has been asked by her mum to not include photos of her on Instagram, however the pair still have a close bond away from the cameras.

Speaking about Fiona, Stacey previously revealed: "I couldn’t have raised my pickles without her. And as sad as it sounds, she’s the person I go to whenever I’m feeling nervous. She knows how to make me feel like everything is going to be okay."

Stacey Solomon's mum Fiona Solomon supported her through her birth of first child Zachary
Stacey Solomon's mum Fiona Solomon supported her through her birth of first child Zachary. Picture: ITV

The pair have appeared on screen once together, during an appearance on Loose Women back in 2017, where they opened up about Stacey's teenage pregnancy.

Fiona revealed: "I got to a stage where I thought, 'What have I done, I must have been a terrible mother."

She added: "It wasn't just Stacey, I have another daughter. Both my girls went through teenage years, it really was… tearaways. Stacey was the one who always got into trouble and always got caught. She bunked off school and got detention.

"In the end, we took her out of school and she went to stay with her nan. She knew exactly what to do to put her in line."

Although Fiona doesn't appear in the show, Stacey's dad David Solomon did take part in the series.

David Solomon appears on Stacey & Joe
David Solomon appears on Stacey & Joe. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Posting prior to the first episode of Stacey & Joe airing, David wrote: 'Stacey Joe and Family Good luck on the start of your new programme so so so proud ............All a dad can ask for is his kids do well act well love and be kind.

"I'm proud is an understatement of all my kids they have done me super proud there love for each other there laughter banter the absolute kindness and empathy mixed with enthusiasm and a zest for life make me so-so happy..

"The journeys ups and downs are all part of this awesome family we have and I thank you all for your love and support. I'll just go and have a little cry wishing my Mum and Dad could have enjoyed this as much as I absolutely do. Love you guys so much."

