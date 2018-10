Rebecca Black's 'My Moment'

Rebecca Black's second single My Moment has notched up over 3 million views on YouTube, in 24-hours.

The 14-year-old became an unlikely star after her first hit Friday went viral after being dubbed "the worst song of all time".



It got more than 160 million views on Youtube, before it was removed from the site.

The current video has received almost 200,000 dislikes compared to 111,000 likes - make your own mind up below.