Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Actress Rebel Wilson has opened up about her diet after dropping over five stone.

Rebel Wilson, 45, has revealed her eating habits after losing 80lbs since 2020.

The Bridesmaids actress has taken to Instagram to reveal her diet tips and encouraged her followers to take part in a healthy eating challenge.

Confessing she was tucking into a chicken salad for dinner, the 45-year-old told her fans: "Ok, so you delete some things from your life that are unhealthy and pick up some healthy habits."

Rebel added: "So not just focusing on but trying multiple healthy habits, which will be a struggle."

Rebel Wilson has lost over five stone. Picture: Alamy

The Pitch Perfect star continued: "I might have to write myself a little checklist on a post it note and make sure I’m trying to do each thing each day.

"But I tell you what, if you can get into a really good groove with all these healthy habits, it can be really great for your physical and mental health and that’s really important."

Speaking on Instagram about her weight loss in April, Rebel said: "My first few days were a bit rough giving up chocolate and ice cream - I wanted it so badly!

"I didn't have it though! But I did have some moments of weakness and ate a few 'unhealthy' things - like chips. But we can be perfect! And overall I was eating much healthier than the weeks prior - so I'm proud of myself for that."

Rebel Wilson revealed she used Ozempic at the start of her weight loss journey. Pictured in 2013. Picture: Alamy

She added: "I did happen to lose 1kg (2.2lb) last week - which is not the point of the challenge - but it goes to show you how many Easter Eggs I was eating before I started!!"

Rebel has been open about her weight loss journey, revealing a doctor insisted she lose weight in order to increase her fertility chances, prompting the actress to make changes to her lifestyle.

Rebel Wilson is best known for appearing in films such as Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids. Picture: Getty

Whilst she has taken on healthier eating habits, in 2024 Rebel revealed she used Ozempic at the start of her weight loss journey, telling Sunday Times: "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."

She added: "Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I'd lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."