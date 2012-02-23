Kylie recording new album

Kylie Minogue is recording a new batch of songs at Abbey Road, the studio made famous by The Beatles.

The 2 Hearts singer is releasing a greatest hits called K25 this year to commemorate her 25 years in the business, but says that recording at Abbey Road is 'beautiful'.



'I thought, 'How much difference can a studio make?' but [Abbey Road] is a beautiful studio,' she explained to The Metro.



'The sound is just gorgeous,' Kylie continued you know you are on hallowed ground.



'It's a few different people and it's going to be really exciting and different - always something different.'



The new album is currently slated for release in 2013.