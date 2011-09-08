Reese Witherspoon hit by car

Reese Witherspoon is recovering after being hit by a car while out jogging.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner was rushed to hospital after being struck in the upmarket Santa Monica area of Los Angeles.



Officers were called to a pedestrian crossing and discovered Witherspoon injured at the scene. It is understood the star is now recovering at home.



The 84-year-old driver of the vehicle was interviewed and released after being reprimanded for failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing. Police said that the car was travelling at about 20mph.



Witherspoon, a mother-of-two, whose career took off after starring in the movie Legally Blonde, won an Oscar for her role in "Walk The Line".