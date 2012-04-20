Reese Witherspoon's pregnancy cravings

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly been having some rather unusual pregnancy cravings. Find out more…

The Oscar-winner is expecting her first child with husband Jim Toth, having had two children - Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8 - from her first marriage to Ryan Philippe. This time round, the 36-year-old is finding midnight feasts a regular occurrence.



'Reese has been waking up at 3am and craving seaweed smoothies, pickles and peanut butter all together,' an insider reportedly divulged, 'plus chicken wings smothered in barbecue sauce.'



It's not just nighttime cravings that the mother to be is getting either!



'In the day, she only wants bananas and strawberry yoghurt – by the litre,' explained the source. 'She usually sticks to a healthy diet so she's hoping the cravings stop soon.'



What were your pregnancy cravings, if you've had any?