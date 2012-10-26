Reese Witherspoon to record Michael Buble duet?

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly in talks to record with the one and only Michael Buble! Find out more here.

The actress showed the world her singing chops in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line in 2005, when she recorded four songs for the soundtrack.



A source close to Oscar-winner Witherspoon told US Weekly that Witherspoon is in negotiations to join Home singer Buble in the studio.



As of yet there is no news on when the track will surface, but Michael Buble is re-releasing his no. 1 album Christmas this year with one bonus track...

Listen to Reese Witherspoon singing It Ain't Me Babe with Joaquin Phoenix, taken from the Walk the Line Soundtrack, below: