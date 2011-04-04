Reese is second time lucky

Witherspoon opens up about second marriage

In an interview with Elle magazine, the Oscar winner has openly spoken about her current marriage to agent Jim Toth and her previous one to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has had children Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7.

Witherspoon and Phillippe married when she was only 24, "ridiculously young", says the actress. However she admits learning a lot from her past relationship.

"It was a good opportunity for me to really find out what it means to be a partner and to be in a marriage, and it's not anything I thought it was".

On her second marriage, which took place last week, the 35-year-old said "You're surprised somebody wants to be with you because, boy, I've got a lot of quirks and wrinkles".

Witherspoon admitted that she still struggled with being judged and rejected as an actress and stressed that despite popular belief, she doesn't have it all. "Work is important to me. The kids are important to me. My relationship's important to me. But all three can't be functioning at 100% at all times" she says.