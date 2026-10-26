Reese Witherspoon shares rare pictures with lookalike son Deacon

26 October 2026, 14:37

Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs
Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Reese Witherspoon shares photos of her son Deacon as he turns 23.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs and an emotional birthday message reflecting on the circumstances surrounding his arrival.

The Legally Blonde star celebrated Deacon turning 23 on Friday, October 23, sharing several pictures of the pair together on Instagram, including a beach photograph and a nostalgic snap from his childhood.

One image showed Reese leaning against her son's shoulder as they posed by the sea, while another captured Deacon during his younger years.

A more recent holiday photograph showed the budding actor wearing sunglasses and a backwards baseball cap alongside his mother, who sported a wide-brimmed straw hat.

But it was Reese's heartfelt message that offered the most personal glimpse into their relationship, as she reflected on how the devastating Los Angeles wildfires of 2003 coincided with Deacon's birth.

"Somehow that fire forged you," the Oscar-winning actress wrote, drawing a connection between the difficult circumstances and the person her son has become.

She added: "I love you so much, so lucky to be your mom."

The photographs also highlighted Deacon's resemblance to both of his parents.

Reese, 50, shares Deacon and his older sister Ava, 27, with actor Ryan Phillippe. The former couple married in 1999 before divorcing in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon has children Deacon and his older sister Ava with actor Ryan Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon has children Deacon and his older sister Ava with actor Ryan Phillippe . Picture: Getty

The actress is also mother to Tennessee, 14, whom she shares with her second husband, Jim Toth.

While the birthday post celebrated Deacon's family life, it also came at an exciting time for the young star, who is developing a career of his own in the entertainment industry.

Having inherited an interest in acting from his parents, Deacon made his screen debut in the Netflix comedy-drama Never Have I Ever in 2022.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe married in 1999 before divorcing in 2008
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe married in 1999 before divorcing in 2008. Picture: Getty

He subsequently appeared in the Prime Video series Motorheads, continuing to build his experience in front of the camera.

Earlier in 2026, Deacon graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where both Reese and Ryan were present to celebrate the achievement, bringing the family together for the occasion.

His next career move was announced in September, when Netflix revealed he had joined the cast of Better Than the Movies.

Anya Taylor-Joy fangirls over Reese Witherspoon

The upcoming romantic comedy is based on the bestselling novel by Lynn Painter, where Deacon is set to portray Michael Young in the adaptation, appearing alongside Judy Greer, Luke Kirby and David Iacono.

The announcement marked another step forward for the young performer as he establishes himself independently of his famous family.

Reese's birthday tribute also attracted attention from her celebrity circle, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling among those leaving messages in the comments section.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Adultery is the hit new TV series on ITV exploring the complexity of modern day relationships

Adultery TV series cast and why you recognise them

TV & Movies

Blue Ivy Carter has given fans another glimpse of her growing musical talents after joining her father, Jay-Z, on stage for a surprise performance in Los Angeles.

Blue Ivy, 14, gives a surprise performance with dad Jay-Z and the reaction is huge

Music

The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour.

Richard Hammond makes surprising confession about The Grand Tour exit

The search for the next James Bond has reportedly reached its final stages

James Bond casting 'down to four actors' as final screen tests take place this week

Prince William has revealed the two jobs he once imagined pursuing if royal life had not been his destiny.

Prince William reveals his dream job if he wasn't heir to the throne

Nobody Wants This has welcomed Sarah Silverman to the cast for season 3

Nobody Wants This new cast member and why you recognise them

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson could be swapping the farm for the jungle this November

Jeremy Clarkson swapping Diddly Squat Farm for spot on major reality TV show

TV & Movies

Nobody Wants This is back on our TV screens this October

What time does Nobody Wants This season 3 drop on Netflix in the UK?

TV & Movies

Prince Harry has opened up about the idea of a family reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles

Prince Harry releases statement over family reconciliation comments

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Lucinda has made a surprising confession about her relationship with Sean

Love Island's Lucinda surprises fans with honest relationship confession about boyfriend Sean
The clocks go back one hour this weekend in the UK to save daylight time

When do the clocks change? Exact date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is preparing for it's 2026 launch date

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! announce 2026 update

I'm A Celebrity

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have been together since April 2026

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique relationship uncovered as they confirm huge milestone

Love Island

MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together

Famous MAFS Australia couple centre of texting scandal announce exciting pregnancy

Married at First Sight

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have confirmed the exciting news they're expecting their first baby together

Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

Love Island

Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates and tickets revealed

Music

Romesh Ranganathan wearing a suit on the red carpet at the BAFTAs 2026

Romesh Ranganathan's inspiring take on his eye condition

Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary series in 2027.

Britain's Got Talent reveal surprising changes for new series

TV & Movies

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco gives birth to second baby and proudly reveals unique name

Daisy May Cooper has revealed why she and her brother Charlie Cooper pulled out of the first series of Celebrity Traitors.

Why Daisy May Cooper pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors last minute

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Traitors has just potentially broken an important rule

The Celebrity Traitors identities at risk after breaking golden rule

TV & Movies

Samie Elishi is a successful influencer and reality TV star

Samie Elishi facts: Age, Love Island history, boyfriend and children revealed

Culture Club The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Culture Club Singles The Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Music

Dianne Buswell is an Australian professional dancer best known for her appearances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne Buswell facts: Dancer's age, height, career, partner and children revealed

Lacey Turner has spent more than two decades on British television, becoming a familiar face to millions of EastEnders viewers.

Lacey Turner facts: Actress's age, height, husband and children revealed