Reese Witherspoon shares rare pictures with lookalike son Deacon

Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Reese Witherspoon shares photos of her son Deacon as he turns 23.

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Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs and an emotional birthday message reflecting on the circumstances surrounding his arrival.

The Legally Blonde star celebrated Deacon turning 23 on Friday, October 23, sharing several pictures of the pair together on Instagram, including a beach photograph and a nostalgic snap from his childhood.

One image showed Reese leaning against her son's shoulder as they posed by the sea, while another captured Deacon during his younger years.

A more recent holiday photograph showed the budding actor wearing sunglasses and a backwards baseball cap alongside his mother, who sported a wide-brimmed straw hat.

But it was Reese's heartfelt message that offered the most personal glimpse into their relationship, as she reflected on how the devastating Los Angeles wildfires of 2003 coincided with Deacon's birth.

"Somehow that fire forged you," the Oscar-winning actress wrote, drawing a connection between the difficult circumstances and the person her son has become.

She added: "I love you so much, so lucky to be your mom."

The photographs also highlighted Deacon's resemblance to both of his parents.

Reese, 50, shares Deacon and his older sister Ava, 27, with actor Ryan Phillippe. The former couple married in 1999 before divorcing in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon has children Deacon and his older sister Ava with actor Ryan Phillippe . Picture: Getty

The actress is also mother to Tennessee, 14, whom she shares with her second husband, Jim Toth.

While the birthday post celebrated Deacon's family life, it also came at an exciting time for the young star, who is developing a career of his own in the entertainment industry.

Having inherited an interest in acting from his parents, Deacon made his screen debut in the Netflix comedy-drama Never Have I Ever in 2022.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe married in 1999 before divorcing in 2008. Picture: Getty

He subsequently appeared in the Prime Video series Motorheads, continuing to build his experience in front of the camera.

Earlier in 2026, Deacon graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where both Reese and Ryan were present to celebrate the achievement, bringing the family together for the occasion.

His next career move was announced in September, when Netflix revealed he had joined the cast of Better Than the Movies.

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The upcoming romantic comedy is based on the bestselling novel by Lynn Painter, where Deacon is set to portray Michael Young in the adaptation, appearing alongside Judy Greer, Luke Kirby and David Iacono.

The announcement marked another step forward for the young performer as he establishes himself independently of his famous family.

Reese's birthday tribute also attracted attention from her celebrity circle, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling among those leaving messages in the comments section.

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