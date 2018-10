Reese Witherspoon ties the knot

The actress has married Hollywood agent

The Oscar winner and her fiance', Jim Toth, walked down the aisle yesterday at Witherspoon's ranch in California's Ojai Valley.

The couple said "I do" in front of 120 guests, including Renée Zellweger, Robert Downey Junior and Salma Hayek.

Witherspoon, who has previously been married to actor Ryan Phillippe with whom she has two children, wore a dress by designer Monique Lhuillier.