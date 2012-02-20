Reese Witherspoon wants to befriend Kate

The 35-year-old says she would love to 'hang out' with the Duchess of Cambridge.

The This Means War actress met Prince William's wife at a charity event last summer, but she wants to be closer to the royal family member.



'She was really nice. She was lovely,' she told US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.



'She’s so composed,' Reese continued. 'She seems like such a lady and I think it’s so nice nowadays to see someone with such nice composure and carries herself so beautifully.



'I don’t know, maybe we can be friends.'

Kate has been making solo appearances recently while hubbie William is away in the Falklands.