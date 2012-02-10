Reese Witherspoon 'would love' more kids

The Hollywood star wants to have a third child, adding that she's 'in a really good place'.

The actress has children Ava, 12, and Deacon, eight, with her ex-husband, but has revealed plans to have children with her current spouse Jim Toth.

'I would love [to have more children],' said the 36-year-old star. 'I'm really happy.'



'I feel really good and I'm in a really good place in my life,' she told US Weekly.

Reese Witherspoon tied the knot with Hollywood agent Jim in March last year.