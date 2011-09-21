REM call it a day

REM have decided to call it a day after 30 years together.

Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck and bassist Mike Mills, released their debut album Murmur in America in 1983.

They went on to become one of the biggest bands in the world during the 1990s with 'Out Of Time' and 'Automatic For The People' becoming two of the biggest sellers of the decade.

The band, which formed in Georgia in 1980, won three Grammy awards in 1992. Losing My Religion was the band's biggest UK hit, reaching number four in 1989.

Other hits included "Shiny Happy People", "Man on the Moon", "Everybody Hurts" and "What's the Frequency Kenneth".

In a message on the group's website, REM thanked their fans and said the band "walk away with a great sense...of astonishment at all we have accomplished".

The online posting said: "To our fans and friends: As REM, and as lifelong friends and co-conspirators, we have decided to call it a day as a band.

"We walk away with a great sense of gratitude, of finality, and of astonishment at all we have accomplished. To anyone who ever felt touched by our music, our deepest thanks for listening."

REM's latest album, Collapse Into Now, was released in March 2011. It was their 15th studio album.