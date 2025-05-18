Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

18 May 2025, 11:26

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025
Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

UK band Remember Monday has reached out to their supporters following a disheartening 19th place finish at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The trio - comprising Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele - experienced a challenging evening at the Grand Final when their entry 'What the Hell Just Happened?' failed to connect with viewers.

Despite receiving 'nil points' from public voting, they accumulated a total of 88 points thanks to jury support.

Austria's contestant JJ ultimately claimed victory after a close competition with Israel's participant Yuval Rapheal.

In a newly released statement, the group has shared their thoughts on the "surreal and emotional night" and hinted at future plans.

Remember Monday rank Eurovision’s most popular songs!

"WOW – what a ride! Three best mates walked onto the world's biggest music stage and came out with a Top 10 Jury score, massive streaming numbers, and memories that will last a lifetime.

"Performing at Eurovision was one of the most surreal and emotional moments of our lives. The love we've felt from fans, our incredible team, and everyone who streamed, voted, and believed in us has been overwhelming.

"This is just the beginning for Remember Monday. We've got new music coming your way, a UK & Ireland headline tour this year, a summer packed with festivals, and we'll be hitting the stage at Wembley Stadium for the Summertime Ball… no big deal!

"We're so grateful for the platform, the media support, and every single new fan who's joined us on this wild journey. Eurovision? Completed it. Let's go!"

The British girl group earned 88 points in total, successfully breaking the previous pattern of UK acts finishing with zero points.

Nonetheless, they received no points from the public vote, resulting in a 19th place finish - just one position behind 2024's UK representative Olly Alexander.

Following an impressive performance, Austria claimed the crown with their entrant, JJ.

The 24-year-old artist's song 'Wasted Love' displayed remarkable vocal talent, adding to Austria's previous Eurovision successes, including drag performer Conchita Wurst's 2014 win with 'Rise Like A Phoenix', and Udo Jurgens' 1966 victory with 'Merci Cherie'.

