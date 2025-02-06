Remember Monday facts: Members, songs and music history revealed

Remember Monday are an up and coming country band. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who are the members of Remember Monday, what are their songs and are they performing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Remember Monday are hotly tipped to be represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on Saturday May 17th, leading many music fans to want to know more about the talented trio.

The country pop band have spent years performing across the world and even appeared on The Voice UK as a way to kickstart their career.

Now as they reach a global stage, Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull are hoping Remember Monday will become a household name in no time.

So who are the members of Remember Monday, what are their songs, when were they on The Voice and where does their name come from? Here is everything you need to know about the talented group.

Remember Monday may be representing the UK in Eurovision. Picture: YouTube/Remember Monday

Remember Monday members

Singers Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull make up the band Remember Monday. The girls all met at sixth form and share a close bond outside of the band.

In 2023 the trio decided to leave their jobs and focus on Remember Monday full-time. A year on from this momentous moment, Charlotte, Lauren and Holly-Anne posted a sweet message to mark the occasion in 2024.

The statement began: "It’s officially been a whole year since we all quit our jobs to do the band full time.

"We can’t thank you all enough for supporting us on this crazy journey we’ve been on so far! We always said we would give ourselves a year and see how it goes.

"We made a bucket list that we wanted to complete by today and we thought we’d share with you where we are at with it! (We have since added some crazy stuff for 2025😂)

"It’s safe to say we are literally having the best time of our lives and can’t imagine doing anything other than the band!"

Remember Monday have been performing for years. Picture: YouTube/Jennifer Hudson Show

How was Remember Monday formed?

The band members met in sixth form and spent lots of time together, leading to their distinctive name coming about.

Speaking on the The Jennifer Hudson Show, Remember Monday revealed how they decided on their name, saying: "It’s kind of like a silly in joke when we were at school we had free periods and they always fell on a Monday.

"So Monday just kind of turned into our day and then we just made it into an in joke like ‘oh don’t forget Monday’ or ‘see you on Monday, you better remember’. I just came from that."

Were Remember Monday on The Voice UK?

Fans may recognise Remember Monday from their appearance on The Voice UK in 2019 where they were coached by Jennifer Hudson.

Whilst on the show the band performed shows such as Kiss From A Rose, Home and Jailbreaker, however they were unable to take the crown and win the contest.

Remember Monday appeared on The Voice UK. Picture: BBC

Remember Monday songs

Some of Remember Monday's hit tunes include:

Laugh About It

Hysterical Women

Nothing Nice To Say

What I Know Now

Prove Me Right

Drive

Find My Way

Version Of You

Remember Monday have a range of hit songs. Picture: YouTube/Jennifer Hudson Show

Are Remember Monday performing at the Eurovision Song Contest?

Rumours have began to fly regarding Remember Monday representing the UK at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Whilst the band haven't confirmed whether they are performing, a source told The Sun: "As ever behind the scenes competition has been fierce to represent the UK.

"This year bosses have opted to shake things up and send a female trio, Remember Monday. The song is a stark change from Olly Alexander last year but the girls are sure to get the nation behind them."