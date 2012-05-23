Remembering Donna Summer and Robin Gibb

Robin Gibb passed away on May 20th after a battle against colon and liver cancer.

Over a glittering career, Robin sold over 200 million records worldwide with the Bee Gees, the band he formed with brothers Maurice and Barry.



The British group was born in 1958 and went on to have huge success with hits such as 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Tragedy' and 'Staying Alive'.



The Bee Gees secured their place in history with their contributions to the soundtrack for the 70s film 'Saturday Night Fever', starring John Travolta, and became one of the biggest bands of all time.



Another true Disco icon, Donna Summer passed away on May 17th. Anointed the Queen of Disco, Donna was arguably the first Disco superstar.



Donna was the first female to have four No. 1 singles in a 12-month period during the 70s and 80s, including classics like Hot Stuff and Bad Girls.



Her last album, Crayons, came out in 2008 whilst her last single, To Paris with Love, came out in 2010. She has sold more than 130 million records worldwide to date.



