Renée Zellweger's British boyfriend Ant Anstead shares rare snaps of their blended family

10 September 2026, 16:48

Ant Anstead has given fans a rare glimpse into the sweet relationship between his girlfriend Renée Zellweger and his seven-year-old son Hudson.
Ant Anstead has given fans a rare glimpse into the sweet relationship between his girlfriend Renée Zellweger and his seven-year-old son Hudson. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Ant Anstead

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV presenter offered a glimpse into his five-year romance with the Hollywood star as he celebrated son Hudson's seventh birthday.

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Ant Anstead has given fans a rare glimpse into the sweet relationship between his girlfriend Renée Zellweger and his seven-year-old son Hudson.

The TV presenter shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate Hudson's birthday, including some particularly heartwarming moments featuring the child and the Hollywood actress.

In one snap, Hudson can be seen wearing a bejewelled crown while looking towards Renée, who is holding him in her arms.

Another clip shows the pair enjoying time together at the beach, with the Bridget Jones star running barefoot behind Hudson on the sand.

The TV presenter shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate Hudson's birthday, including some particularly heartwarming moments featuring the child and the Hollywood actress (pictured)
The TV presenter shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate Hudson's birthday, including some particularly heartwarming moments featuring the child and the Hollywood actress (pictured). Picture: Instagram/Ant Anstead
The glimpse into their family life is unusual for the famously private couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.
The glimpse into their family life is unusual for the famously private couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Picture: Instagram/Ant Anstead

Renée, 57, also appears alongside Anstead in the birthday post, with the couple wearing matching leis.

The actress can be seen sporting a mini top hat and heart-shaped rose-tinted sunglasses as they enjoy the celebrations.

The glimpse into their family life is unusual for the famously private couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

Ant and Renée have been together for five years, having first met while working together on Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

The couple marked their fifth anniversary in April, with Ant later opening up about their relationship during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show in July.

The presenter had nothing but praise for the Oscar-winning actress, describing her as "the best human I've ever met" and calling her "absolutely brilliant" and a "genius".

"She&squot;s so incredibly normal, and I often forget that she&squot;s famous," Ant Anstead said of his girlfriend Renee Zellweger (the pair pictured in 2024)
"She's so incredibly normal, and I often forget that she's famous," Ant Anstead said of his girlfriend Renee Zellweger (the pair pictured in 2024). Picture: Getty

He also revealed that Renée had played a part in his decision to buy a 500-year-old farmhouse that he is currently restoring.

"She was there prior to purchasing it, so I obviously take her counsel," Ant said.

He added: "Renée is wonderful. We had our five-year anniversary in April."

While Ant has become more open about his relationship in recent years, he previously admitted that he sometimes forgets Zellweger is a superstar

"She's so incredibly normal, and I often forget that she's famous," he said in 2024.

Zellweger has also spoken about their life together, telling British Vogue last year that she lives in Southern California because that is where her "fellow" and his son are based.
Zellweger has also spoken about their life together, telling British Vogue last year that she lives in Southern California because that is where her "fellow" and his son are based. Picture: Getty

Renée has also spoken about their life together, telling British Vogue last year that she lives in Southern California because that is where her "fellow" and his son are based.

Hudson is Anstead's son from his previous marriage to TV personality Christina Haack. The former couple married in 2018 before divorcing in 2021.

They subsequently became embroiled in a lengthy custody dispute over Hudson, but have since reached a more amicable relationship as co-parents.

Speaking about their relationship on The Flip Off, Ant previously admitted that it had taken four and a half years for them to reach that point.

"The relationship that we have now is really, really important. And it's been a transformation," he said.

Will this be the last Bridget Jones?

The former couple settled their custody battle in December 2022 and agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.

Ant is also dad to two older children, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, from his previous marriage to Louise.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Renee Zellweger appears to be going from strength to strength, even if the couple continue to keep much of their life together private.

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