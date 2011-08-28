Richard Branson pulls out of charity swim

Sir Richard Branson's pulled out of a gruelling charity swim across the Irish Sea after a fire destroyed his luxury Caribbean home.

The 65-mile swim will see Ronan Keating, former Atomic Kitten singer Jenny Frost, and Olympic medal-winning swimmer Steve Parry raise £1m for Cancer Research.



The Virgin boss says he's to dedicate a future record-breaking challenge to the charity.

Keating will still take part in the swim despite having an injured hamstring

Actress Kate Winslet was among 20 people who fled the fire on Necker, saving the life of Branson's mother along the way.



