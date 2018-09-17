Richard Gere confrims he's becoming a father again at 69

By Rume Ugen

Actor, Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva has confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

The Pretty Woman star tied the knot in a wedding ceremony earlier this year, and now they've confirmed they are set to become parents after Silvia announced the news on Instagram on Sunday.

"A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama," Silva wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the Buddhist leader offering a blessing to the couple.

This will be the first child for the couple but it will be the second for Richard Gere, who already has an 18-year-old son, called Homer, from his marriage to model and actress Carey Lowell.

He was married to the actress for 11 years but the called time on their relationship when they divorced in 2013.

Meanwhile, Silva also has a son named Albert from her marriage to Govind Friedland.



