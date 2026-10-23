Richard Hammond makes surprising confession about The Grand Tour exit

Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour. Picture: Getty/Amazon

By Giorgina Hamilton

Richard Hammond admits he had ‘no choice’ over The Grand Tour exit in candid interview.

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Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour.

The presenter, 56, brought the show to a close alongside Jeremy Clarkson, 66, and James May, 63, in 2024, ending a partnership that had spanned around 25 years with longtime producer Andy Wilman.

But appearing on the High Performance podcast, Richard explained that his own willingness to continue was ultimately tied to the group’s shared commitment to working together.

The presenter revealed he would have been happy to keep making the Amazon motoring series if his co-stars had been ready for another chapter.

Richard Hammond revealed he would have been happy to keep making the Amazon motoring series if his co-stars had been ready for another chapter. Picture: Getty

“If the others had said let’s carry on, I’d have carried on,” he said.

He added that the decision was not one he could make independently, explaining: “If they were ready to stop, we had to stop.”

Richard said all four members of the team needed to be equally invested in the project for it to succeed, describing their professional relationship as a complicated dynamic built over decades.

The Grand Tour ran for eight years, taking the presenters around the world for car reviews, elaborate challenges and travel adventures that became a defining feature of their on-screen partnership. Picture: Amazon Prime

“That’s not because I’m easily swayed, it’s because I wanted us to still be in that place,” he explained.

“It’s quite a complicated four-way relationship, a 25-year career together like that.”

He continued: “If we weren’t all in that place of wanting to do it, then ... I wouldn’t want to do it. Because it wouldn’t work. Couldn’t do it.”

The quartet’s working relationship began long before their Amazon series, with Richard, Jeremy and James becoming household names through the BBC’s Top Gear, while Andy helped shape the programme behind the scenes.

Their departure from the BBC followed the decision not to renew Jeremy’s contract after an altercation with a producer.

Richard, James and Andy subsequently left too, with the group going on to launch The Grand Tour for Amazon in 2016.

The franchise has since been relaunched with a new presenting team comprising Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman. Picture: Amazon Prime

The series ran for eight years, taking the presenters around the world for car reviews, elaborate challenges and travel adventures that became a defining feature of their on-screen partnership.

Its conclusion in 2024 marked the end of an era for fans who had followed the trio across two major television shows.

The franchise has since been relaunched with a new presenting team comprising Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman. The former hosts have also made cameo appearances in the rebooted series.

Andy previously revealed that Jeremy was prepared to endorse the new presenters, provided he was genuinely impressed by their work.

Jeremy Clarkson's advice to new Grand Tour host Francis Bourgeois

Speaking to The Sun, the producer recalled Jeremy's condition for backing the new line-up. "Jeremy said he’d ‘only endorse them as long as I like them’,” Andy said, explaining that the presenter watched footage of the newcomers before giving his approval.

According to Andy, Jeremy responded positively after seeing their performances, while Richard and James were similarly supportive.

“There’s no way he’d endorse someone for a show he helped to create if he didn’t like them,” Andy said. “He wouldn’t.”

He added that Jeremy was enthusiastic about the new presenters as soon as he saw them.

Although The Grand Tour has entered a new phase with its replacement hosts, Richard’s comments make clear that the original line-up’s collective decision was central to bringing their version of the show to an end.

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