Richard Hammond makes surprising confession about The Grand Tour exit

23 October 2026, 16:26

Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour.
Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour. Picture: Getty/Amazon

By Giorgina Hamilton

Richard Hammond admits he had ‘no choice’ over The Grand Tour exit in candid interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour.

The presenter, 56, brought the show to a close alongside Jeremy Clarkson, 66, and James May, 63, in 2024, ending a partnership that had spanned around 25 years with longtime producer Andy Wilman.

But appearing on the High Performance podcast, Richard explained that his own willingness to continue was ultimately tied to the group’s shared commitment to working together.

The presenter revealed he would have been happy to keep making the Amazon motoring series if his co-stars had been ready for another chapter.

Richard Hammond revealed he would have been happy to keep making the Amazon motoring series if his co-stars had been ready for another chapter.
Richard Hammond revealed he would have been happy to keep making the Amazon motoring series if his co-stars had been ready for another chapter. Picture: Getty

“If the others had said let’s carry on, I’d have carried on,” he said.

He added that the decision was not one he could make independently, explaining: “If they were ready to stop, we had to stop.”

Richard said all four members of the team needed to be equally invested in the project for it to succeed, describing their professional relationship as a complicated dynamic built over decades.

The Grand Tour ran for eight years, taking the presenters around the world for car reviews, elaborate challenges and travel adventures that became a defining feature of their on-screen partnership.
The Grand Tour ran for eight years, taking the presenters around the world for car reviews, elaborate challenges and travel adventures that became a defining feature of their on-screen partnership. Picture: Amazon Prime

“That’s not because I’m easily swayed, it’s because I wanted us to still be in that place,” he explained.

“It’s quite a complicated four-way relationship, a 25-year career together like that.”

He continued: “If we weren’t all in that place of wanting to do it, then ... I wouldn’t want to do it. Because it wouldn’t work. Couldn’t do it.”

The quartet’s working relationship began long before their Amazon series, with Richard, Jeremy and James becoming household names through the BBC’s Top Gear, while Andy helped shape the programme behind the scenes.

Their departure from the BBC followed the decision not to renew Jeremy’s contract after an altercation with a producer.

Richard, James and Andy subsequently left too, with the group going on to launch The Grand Tour for Amazon in 2016.

The franchise has since been relaunched with a new presenting team comprising Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman.
The franchise has since been relaunched with a new presenting team comprising Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman. Picture: Amazon Prime

The series ran for eight years, taking the presenters around the world for car reviews, elaborate challenges and travel adventures that became a defining feature of their on-screen partnership.

Its conclusion in 2024 marked the end of an era for fans who had followed the trio across two major television shows.

The franchise has since been relaunched with a new presenting team comprising Francis Bourgeois, Thomas Holland and James Engelsman. The former hosts have also made cameo appearances in the rebooted series.

Andy previously revealed that Jeremy was prepared to endorse the new presenters, provided he was genuinely impressed by their work.

Jeremy Clarkson's advice to new Grand Tour host Francis Bourgeois

Speaking to The Sun, the producer recalled Jeremy's condition for backing the new line-up. "Jeremy said he’d ‘only endorse them as long as I like them’,” Andy said, explaining that the presenter watched footage of the newcomers before giving his approval.

According to Andy, Jeremy responded positively after seeing their performances, while Richard and James were similarly supportive.

“There’s no way he’d endorse someone for a show he helped to create if he didn’t like them,” Andy said. “He wouldn’t.”

He added that Jeremy was enthusiastic about the new presenters as soon as he saw them.

Although The Grand Tour has entered a new phase with its replacement hosts, Richard’s comments make clear that the original line-up’s collective decision was central to bringing their version of the show to an end.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The search for the next James Bond has reportedly reached its final stages

James Bond casting 'down to four actors' as final screen tests take place this week

Prince William has revealed the two jobs he once imagined pursuing if royal life had not been his destiny.

Prince William reveals his dream job if he wasn't heir to the throne

Nobody Wants This has welcomed Sarah Silverman to the cast for season 3

Nobody Wants This new cast member and why you recognise them

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson could be swapping the farm for the jungle this November

Jeremy Clarkson swapping Diddly Squat Farm for spot on major reality TV show

TV & Movies

Nobody Wants This is back on our TV screens this October

What time does Nobody Wants This season 3 drop on Netflix in the UK?

TV & Movies

Prince Harry has opened up about the idea of a family reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles

Prince Harry releases statement over family reconciliation comments

Love Island's Lucinda has made a surprising confession about her relationship with Sean

Love Island's Lucinda surprises fans with honest relationship confession about boyfriend Sean
The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is preparing for it's 2026 launch date

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! announce 2026 update

I'm A Celebrity

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have been together since April 2026

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique relationship uncovered as they confirm huge milestone

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

Trending on Heart

The clocks go back one hour this weekend in the UK to save daylight time

When do the clocks change? Exact date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together

Famous MAFS Australia couple centre of texting scandal announce exciting pregnancy

Married at First Sight

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have confirmed the exciting news they're expecting their first baby together

Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

Love Island

Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates and tickets revealed

Music

Romesh Ranganathan wearing a suit on the red carpet at the BAFTAs 2026

Romesh Ranganathan's inspiring take on his eye condition

Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary series in 2027.

Britain's Got Talent reveal surprising changes for new series

TV & Movies

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco gives birth to second baby and proudly reveals unique name

The great British Bake Off star Nikki left the tent after hearing her mum had fallen ill

The Great British Bake Off star Nikki releases statement over sudden exit

TV & Movies

The green Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards (pictured) changed the history of the internet forever.

How Jennifer Lopez's famous green dress changed the internet forever

Princess Eugenie has offered royal fans a rare glimpse of life at home with her growing family

Princess Eugenie shares rare family moment as she celebrates relationship milestone

The Celebrity Traitors has just potentially broken an important rule

The Celebrity Traitors identities at risk after breaking golden rule

TV & Movies

Samie Elishi is a successful influencer and reality TV star

Samie Elishi facts: Age, Love Island history, boyfriend and children revealed

Culture Club The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Culture Club Singles The Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Music

Dianne Buswell is an Australian professional dancer best known for her appearances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne Buswell facts: Dancer's age, height, career, partner and children revealed

Lacey Turner has spent more than two decades on British television, becoming a familiar face to millions of EastEnders viewers.

Lacey Turner facts: Actress's age, height, husband and children revealed

Cach Mercer is most famous for his time on Love Island

Cach Mercer facts: Age, height, TV career and famous ex-girlfriend revealed