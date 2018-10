Ricky Gervais turns down US 'Office'

Ricky Gervais turned down the chance to play the boss in the US version of his hit show, The Office.





He made a cameo in the American show, but said it wouldn't have been right to do the whole programme.



The actor says when he made it, it was a document of what it was like to be in an English office - and that an American version should be made by Americans