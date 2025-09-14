Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies, aged 46

14 September 2025, 13:49 | Updated: 14 September 2025, 13:51

Ricky Hatton in 2018
Ricky Hatton in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Boxer Ricky Hatton was massively popular with British fans, and had been open about his mental health struggles following his retirement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British boxing hero Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

He was found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, it has been reported.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed a body was found at Hatton's address, and that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement read: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“We are not currently confirming the identity of the dead man but are working with his family to provide a tribute for the media.”

Ricky Hatton famously won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, and his style also won him many fans in Britain and around the world.

After rising through amateur and domestic levels, he fought some of the best boxers of his generation, including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton was also open about his mental health issues that he endured following his retirement from the ring.

In July this year, he announced that he would making a return to boxing in December, in a professional fight against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

In 2024, Hatton appeared as a contestant on ITV's Dancing on Ice, and was a regular face on British TV over the years.

He had one son, Campbell, whom he shared with ex-partner Claire. Hatton set up a trust fund to provide for him, and has since become a boxer himself, being trained by Ricky's brother Matthew.

