Ricky Wilson facts: Age, Kaiser Chiefs success, real name, wife and children

Ricky Wilson is ditching the stage for the jungle this November. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

How much is Ricky Wilson from the band Kaiser Chiefs worth? And what are his most popular songs? Here's everything you need to know about the singer as he takes on I'm A Celebrity.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 has finally landed singer and musician Ricky Wilson for the line-up.

Joining the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Leomie Anderson and Joanna Page in the Australian jungle, Ricky is taking on his first reality TV project after admitting he was a huge fan of the show.

Talking ahead of going into the jungle, he said: "I've seen the show and I kind of know what you usually do with the line-up. You have like an athlete, you have a comedian, an older pop star, like a Kemp. Then suddenly it dawned on me, I'm the older pop star. And that made me a bit sad.

"I'm looking forward to being frightened by things you're supposed to be frightened by. Like snakes and spiders and stuff like that. Why wouldn't I do it when I really enjoy watching it?"

Here's everything you need to know about Ricky including his age, band success, net worth and his wife and children as he heads into the jungle.

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Ricky Wilson?

Age: 48 (born January 17th)

From: West Yorkshire

Instagram: @rickontour

To the world he is Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson but his real name is actually Charles Richard Wilson. Born in West Yorkshire, music has always been the driving force behind his career along with the creative arts.

His parents were Glynne and Geoff Wilson and he has a brother called James.

Ricky joined his bandmates officially in 1996, following a career as an art teacher, where they performed under the name Runston Parva. They went on to rebrand in 2000 as Parva before their final fresh start as the Kaiser Chiefs in 2003.

What has Ricky Wilson achieved in the Kaiser Chiefs and what are their most famous songs?

The Kaiser Chiefs really took off in the noughties with some of their most popular songs being released then. These include:

'Ruby'

'I Predict a Riot'

'Oh My God'

'Everyday I Love You Less And Less'

'Never Miss A Beat'

'Modern Way'

'The Angry Mob'

The band has eight studio albums and have learnt many awards along the way including three Brit Awards.

What is Ricky Wilson's net worth?

Ricky may have made a huge amount of money from the band but he's also done some solo projects that have boosted his net worth.

In 2013 to 2016 he worked as a coach on The Voice UK and also appeared as Phoenix on The Masked Singer in 2023.

With an I'm A Celebrity cheque to cash in too, it's reported Ricky is worth around £8million.

Who is Ricky Wilson's wife?

Ricky is married to wife Grace Zito, a fashion stylist he met on set of his 104 music video for 'My Life'. They then went on to work together on The Voice.

Their romance saw them get engaged in April 2018 but a worldwide pandemic saw them cancel their wedding four times. They eventually successfully wed in 2021 during an intimate ceremony in Yorkshire.

Ricky Wilson began dating his now wife six months after quitting The Voice. Picture: Getty

Does Ricky Wilson have children?

Ricky and wife Grace are very private about their children but it's believed they welcomed twins in 2022.

In an interview, he opened up about how becoming a father changed his life as he said: "I can't remember what it was like beforehand. The only thing I do know is that when anyone that hasn't got kids even mentions that they're tired, it's one of the most annoying things in the world. [I think]: You've no idea.

"You get a lot less time, but it makes it a lot easier because it's not the be-all-and-end-all. I do find that when I'm on, I'm really on."

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