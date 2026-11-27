I’m A Celebrity’s Ricky Wilson and Leigh Francis reveal secret friendship dating back years before fame

I’m A Celebrity campmates Ricky Wilson and Leigh Francis have revealed they have been close friends for more than a decade. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Ricky Wilson and Leigh Francis say their friendship dates back to their Leeds childhoods.

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I’m A Celebrity campmates Ricky Wilson and Leigh Francis have revealed they have been close friends for more than a decade, despite keeping their relationship largely under wraps.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman, 48, and comedian Leigh, 53, are both competing in the 2026 series of the ITV reality show, but their connection stretches back long before they found themselves sharing a camp in the Australian jungle.

The pair opened up about their history during a conversation with fellow contestants Joanna Page and Wayne Rooney, revealing they first knew one another while growing up in Leeds.

Ricky explained that he would regularly spot Leigh around the city when they were younger, recalling one particularly memorable detail about his future friend's appearance (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty

Ricky explained that he would regularly spot Leigh around the city when they were younger, recalling one particularly memorable detail about his future friend's appearance.

“I used to see him knocking about Leeds when we were younger,” he said. “You were noticeable!” Ricky added, telling Leigh he remembered him wearing a pair of Superman trousers made from curtains.

Joanna was keen to find out more about the unusual outfit, asking whether Leigh had made the trousers himself. However, the comedian was quick to credit someone else for the distinctive look, replying: “No, my mum did!”

The conversation also uncovered another unexpected connection between the pair, with Ricky revealing that their paths crossed professionally before either became famous.

Ricky recalled working in a bar when Leigh was celebrating his birthday, explaining that he had bought the comedian a pint.

Leigh Francis and Ricky Wilson pictured at V Festival in 2015. Picture: Getty

It was not the only familiar face who had worked at the same establishment, either. Ricky revealed that singer Paloma Faith was also employed there before making her name in the music industry.

The revelations offered a glimpse into the pair's lives before their respective careers took off, with both going on to establish themselves as familiar faces in British entertainment.

Ricky became the lead singer of Kaiser Chiefs, whose hits include 'Ruby' and 'I Predict A Riot', while Leigh rose to fame through his comedy characters, particularly Keith Lemon.

But their friendship has continued away from the spotlight, with the pair revealing that they have attended one another's weddings and that their wives have also become friends.

Despite their longstanding bond, Leigh admitted that they have been making an effort not to spend all their time together in the jungle.

The pair revealing that they have attended one another's weddings and that their wives (pictured in 2019) have also become friends. Picture: Getty

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he joked: “We've got to mix in with everyone, otherwise when we get out of here our wives will go 'what did you stick together for?'”

The comedian also revealed that he regularly turns up to watch Ricky perform with Kaiser Chiefs, admitting that he feels particularly proud of his friend's achievements.

Ricky, meanwhile, confessed having Leigh in the audience gives him an extra incentive to put on a good show.

It is total mayhem when Emma Bunton brings Leigh Francis to work

“It's funny when he comes and sees the band on because although I try really hard, when you're there, I always think 'I'll make it even better',” he said.

The conversation took a lighthearted turn when Joanna asked whether she could come along to one of the band's performances once the contestants had left the jungle.

Ricky was more than happy to extend the invitation, responding with a generous promise: “Guestlist for life.”

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