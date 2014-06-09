Rik Mayall: Twitter Tributes

9 June 2014, 17:19 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Peter Andre and David Walliams lead the tributes on Twitter.

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities in the wake of Rik Mayall's death, with many stars taking to Twitter to express their upset following news the 'Blackadder' actor passed away on Monday (09.06.14), age 56.