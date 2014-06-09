Rik Mayall: Twitter Tributes
9 June 2014, 17:19 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28
Peter Andre and David Walliams lead the tributes on Twitter.
Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities in the wake of Rik Mayall's death, with many stars taking to Twitter to express their upset following news the 'Blackadder' actor passed away on Monday (09.06.14), age 56.
Very sad about Rik Mayall. :(( I grew up on the Young Ones in OZ and Bottom Comedy genius..... Sad times
— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) June 9, 2014
Such sad news about Rik Mayall. Such a great comedian. Taken too soon x
— Rylan Ross Clark (@Rylan) June 9, 2014
I never do this, but I'm somehow moved to. RIP Rik Mayall. ⚡️
— Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) June 9, 2014