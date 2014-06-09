Rik Mayall: Twitter Tributes

Peter Andre and David Walliams lead the tributes on Twitter.

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities in the wake of Rik Mayall's death, with many stars taking to Twitter to express their upset following news the 'Blackadder' actor passed away on Monday (09.06.14), age 56.

Very sad about Rik Mayall. :(( I grew up on the Young Ones in OZ and Bottom Comedy genius..... Sad times — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) June 9, 2014

Such sad news about Rik Mayall. Such a great comedian. Taken too soon x — Rylan Ross Clark (@Rylan) June 9, 2014