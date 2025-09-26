Exclusive

Rita Ora breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter snub amid feud rumours

26 September 2025, 17:12

Rira Ora has spoken about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter
Rira Ora has spoken about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Amid reports she can't get a hold of Sabrina Carpenter anymore, Rita Ora has clarified where their relationship stands today.

Rita Ora has broken his silence over reports Sabrina Carpenter won't text her back after achieving world-wide fame.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the 'Hot Right Now' singer clarified rumours the 'Espresso' hitmaker wouldn't message her back following her success.

When quizzed on the reports, Rita revealed: "It got taken out of context. It was me basically complimenting how successful she is. And obviously it's hard to get hold of her."

She continued: "And obviously this is how the world works, and tabloids to get clicks, they've switched it on its head and saying she's ignoring it. She's not, and I love her."

Rita Ora has clarified reports Sabrina Carpenter won't text her back
Rita Ora has clarified reports Sabrina Carpenter won't text her back. Picture: Getty

Rita then went on to explain her friendship with Sabrina, stating: "She came to one of my show parties for New Year in New York after New Year's Rock and Eve, the show, because she was performing on it and we had a blast. And that it, that was the last I've seen of her."

She also revealed what it was like to party with Sabrina, saying: "It was so cute because she's so cute and small, you know, and her heels were so high. And I was like, 'do you want to take your shoes off?' She was like, 'you don't want that, I might disappear.' It was really fun, she's the funniest, sweetest girl."

Watch Rita Ora discuss Sabrina Carpenter here:

Rita Ora addresses her WORST headlines...

This comes after Rita claimed Sabrina hadn't messaged her back, telling the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast: "They [Sabrina] came and it was amazing. I think it was like the peak before Espresso [Sabrina's hit track] and you can't get hold of Sabrina any more."

She added: "It was that time she would text me back" before clarifying: "No, I get it. I'm busy too. No I'm so... I'm exaggerating. She does text me back. She's so sweet."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lady Gaga

Win Lady Gaga tickets!

Win

Amy Taper has been on a health kick

Gogglebox star Amy Taper reveals diet secrets after drastic 7.5 stone weight loss

Harper Beckham smiling on the red carpet for the David Beckham documentary

Harper Beckham officially joins Instagram and her first post is the cutest

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are engaged

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to Zion Foster

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his family feud

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud as he praises wife Nicola Peltz

Karren Brady has lost weight

Karren Brady's weight loss secrets revealed as fans praise new look

Baywatch is back with a brand new series thanks to Fox.

Baywatch is returning to screens as iconic lifeguard drama gets a reboot

TV & Movies

One former bride lifted the lid on some juicy MAFS secrets.

Married At First Sight UK's secrets revealed from cast wages to wedding rules

Married at First Sight

Ashley and Grace grow close on their honeymoon

MAFS UK preview sees shock twist for Ashley and Grace as they begin to bond

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS bride Sarah's dad begged fans for kindness.

MAFS UK bride Sarah's dad begs fans to 'be kind' following online abuse

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

The business owner has undergone a glamorous transformation.

MAFS UK's Leah looks drastically different in throwback snaps before TV fame

Married at First Sight

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK

Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement

What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

Married at First Sight

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel.

Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

TV & Movies

Take That have revealed why they brought back the Circus tour

Take That reveal what fans can expect from upcoming Circus tour

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast - full line up revealed

The Traitors

Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years

Coleen Nolan family feud exposed as son's ex hits out at 'toxicity' in scathing statement

MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past.

MAFS UK groom Bailey's ‘open relationship’ to be exposed during dramatic scenes

Married at First Sight

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Rebecca and Bailey tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Married at First Sight

Maeve and Joe wed on MAFS UK

Are Joe and Maeve still together? MAFS UK relationship explained

Married at First Sight

Alison Hammond wearing a black feathered gown on the NTA red carpet

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status