Rita Ora breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter snub amid feud rumours

Rira Ora has spoken about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Amid reports she can't get a hold of Sabrina Carpenter anymore, Rita Ora has clarified where their relationship stands today.

Rita Ora has broken his silence over reports Sabrina Carpenter won't text her back after achieving world-wide fame.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the 'Hot Right Now' singer clarified rumours the 'Espresso' hitmaker wouldn't message her back following her success.

When quizzed on the reports, Rita revealed: "It got taken out of context. It was me basically complimenting how successful she is. And obviously it's hard to get hold of her."

She continued: "And obviously this is how the world works, and tabloids to get clicks, they've switched it on its head and saying she's ignoring it. She's not, and I love her."

Rita Ora has clarified reports Sabrina Carpenter won't text her back. Picture: Getty

Rita then went on to explain her friendship with Sabrina, stating: "She came to one of my show parties for New Year in New York after New Year's Rock and Eve, the show, because she was performing on it and we had a blast. And that it, that was the last I've seen of her."

She also revealed what it was like to party with Sabrina, saying: "It was so cute because she's so cute and small, you know, and her heels were so high. And I was like, 'do you want to take your shoes off?' She was like, 'you don't want that, I might disappear.' It was really fun, she's the funniest, sweetest girl."

This comes after Rita claimed Sabrina hadn't messaged her back, telling the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast: "They [Sabrina] came and it was amazing. I think it was like the peak before Espresso [Sabrina's hit track] and you can't get hold of Sabrina any more."

She added: "It was that time she would text me back" before clarifying: "No, I get it. I'm busy too. No I'm so... I'm exaggerating. She does text me back. She's so sweet."