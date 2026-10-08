Rob Beckett facts: Comedian's age, TV shows, wife, and children revealed

Rob Beckett is one of Britain's best-known comedians. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From stand-up comedy to The Celebrity Traitors, here’s everything you need to know about Rob Beckett including his net worth and height.

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Rob Beckett is one of Britain's best-known comedians, having built a successful career across television, stand-up and podcasting.

From 8 Out of 10 Cats to his hugely popular Parenting Hell podcast alongside Josh Widdicombe, he has become a familiar face on British TV — and now he's taking on a very different challenge as a contestant on The Celebrity Traitors.

Here's everything you need to know about comedian Rob Beckett including his age, height, wife, children and net worth.

Rob Beckett was born in Mottingham, south-east London, in 1986 where he grew up with his parents and four brothers. Picture: Getty

Who is Rob Beckett and how old is he?

Age: 40

From: Mottingham, south-east London

Instagram: @robbeckettcomic

Rob was born in Mottingham, south-east London, in 1986 where he grew up with his parents and four brothers.

His father worked as a driver, driving vans, lorries, oil tankers and cabs, while his mother, who Rob affectionately calls “Big Suze”, was a homemaker before later working in a shop.

Rob has described his upbringing as an important influence on his comedy, with his family providing plenty of material for his observational humour.

How tall is Rob Beckett?

Rob Beckett is reportedly 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall.

He has occasionally joked about his height during his stand-up routines and on television.

They co-host Rob & Romesh Vs, in which the pair take on unusual challenges while competing against each other, and the show won the BAFTA for Comedy Entertainment in 2024. Picture: Getty

How did Rob Beckett become famous?

Rob began performing stand-up comedy in 2009 after deciding to give it a try following a visit to a comedy club.

He quickly began appearing on comedy panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and Would I Lie to You? before landing his first major presenting role on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! in 2012.

He later teamed up with fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan for Rob & Romesh Vs, in which the pair take on a series of unusual challenges and compete against each other.

Who is Rob Beckett's wife?

Rob is married to Louise Watts, who works as a secondary-school history teacher.

The couple have two daughters and have spoken openly about the realities of raising children, which became the inspiration for Rob's hugely successful Parenting Hell podcast.

What is Rob Beckett's connection to Romesh Ranganathan?

Rob and Romesh have been friends and comedy collaborators for years.

They co-host Rob & Romesh Vs, in which the pair take on unusual challenges while competing against each other, and the show won the BAFTA for Comedy Entertainment in 2024.

The pair also hosted the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards together.

Romesh Ranganathan trolls his friendship with Rob Beckett

What is Rob Beckett's net worth?

Rob's net worth is estimated at around £6.5 million, although his exact personal fortune has not been publicly confirmed.

His company, Peggle Productions Ltd, was valued at around £6.5 million in its latest accounts, with £4.2 million in cash and around £1.8 million in investments and other assets.

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