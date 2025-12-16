Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

Actress Tracey was left speechless by the shocking news.

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Actress Tracy Reiner released a heart-wrenching statement saying she was from "the greatest family ever".

Rob Reiner’s daughter has spoken out for the first time since her father and his wife were found dead in horrendous circumstances on 14th December 2025.

Last night, Tracy Reiner, 61, broke her silence on her dad's tragic death, revealing she had seen him just one day before he was allegedly killed alongside his partner Michele Singer Reiner in their Los Angeles home.

The actress was adopted by the legendary Hollywood director after he married her mother Penny Marshall back in 1971.

She confessed she was left devastated and speechless by the shocking news that broke over the weekend.

Tracy (right) was adopted by Rob after he married her mother Penny Marshall (left). Picture: Getty

When asked about the harrowing situation, she paid tribute to the late couple, telling NBC News: "I came from the greatest family ever.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."

Tracy, known for her starring role in When Harry Met Sally..., explained that she had spent time with her famous father, who directed the iconic rom-com, at a family gathering the Saturday before his death.

Following police reports a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman had been discovered deceased inside their home, a spokesman for the Reiner family confirmed the horrible turn of events.

Their official statement, published by Variety, read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

The Hollywood director and his wife Michele died on 14th December. Picture: Alamy

News of the couple's shock passing sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community yesterday, as documents claimed the director and his spouse had been brutally murdered.

On Monday this week, many US news outlets reported that the couple’s son Nick Reiner, 32, had been arrested in connection with their deaths.

Rob and Michele Reiner, who met on the set of When Harry Met Sally..., tied the knot in 1989 and shared three children together – sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

The couple shared three children together, Jake, Nick and Romy (from left to right). Picture: Getty

The American film legend, who directed blockbuster movies including The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, and Stand By Me, was previously married to first wife Penny Marshall.

The couple split in 1981, but Rob had already adopted Penny's daughter Tracy and continued his role as her father.

The exes reportedly remained 'on good terms' until the female filmmaker's death in 2018.