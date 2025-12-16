Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

Actress Tracey was left speechless by the shocking news.

16 December 2025, 13:32

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.
Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Actress Tracy Reiner released a heart-wrenching statement saying she was from "the greatest family ever".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rob Reiner’s daughter has spoken out for the first time since her father and his wife were found dead in horrendous circumstances on 14th December 2025.

Last night, Tracy Reiner, 61, broke her silence on her dad's tragic death, revealing she had seen him just one day before he was allegedly killed alongside his partner Michele Singer Reiner in their Los Angeles home.

The actress was adopted by the legendary Hollywood director after he married her mother Penny Marshall back in 1971.

She confessed she was left devastated and speechless by the shocking news that broke over the weekend.

Tracy (right) was adopted by Rob after he married her mother Penny Marshall (left).
Tracy (right) was adopted by Rob after he married her mother Penny Marshall (left). Picture: Getty

When asked about the harrowing situation, she paid tribute to the late couple, telling NBC News: "I came from the greatest family ever.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."

Tracy, known for her starring role in When Harry Met Sally..., explained that she had spent time with her famous father, who directed the iconic rom-com, at a family gathering the Saturday before his death.

Following police reports a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman had been discovered deceased inside their home, a spokesman for the Reiner family confirmed the horrible turn of events.

Their official statement, published by Variety, read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

The Hollywood director and his wife Michele died on 14th December.
The Hollywood director and his wife Michele died on 14th December. Picture: Alamy

News of the couple's shock passing sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community yesterday, as documents claimed the director and his spouse had been brutally murdered.

On Monday this week, many US news outlets reported that the couple’s son Nick Reiner, 32, had been arrested in connection with their deaths.

Rob and Michele Reiner, who met on the set of When Harry Met Sally..., tied the knot in 1989 and shared three children together – sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

The couple shared three children together, Jake, Nick and Romy (from left to right).
The couple shared three children together, Jake, Nick and Romy (from left to right). Picture: Getty

The American film legend, who directed blockbuster movies including The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, and Stand By Me, was previously married to first wife Penny Marshall.

The couple split in 1981, but Rob had already adopted Penny's daughter Tracy and continued his role as her father.

The exes reportedly remained 'on good terms' until the female filmmaker's death in 2018.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion

Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

Music

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb

Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Music

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more
Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities

Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words.

Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy's final last words to her in heartbreaking admission

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026.

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

TV & Movies

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Heart Bingo

Anna Williamson is the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

Win

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

TV & Movies