Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director

By Giorgina Hamilton

Eric Idle spoke with the director hours before he and his wife Michele were found dead, as Hollywood pays tribute to the acclaimed filmmaker’s life and legacy.

Monty Python star Eric Idle has revealed that he spoke with When Harry Met Sally… director Rob Reiner for “over an hour” the night before Reiner’s death.

The filmmaker and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on December 14.

Idle, reflecting on his decades-long friendship, paid tribute to the legendary director as authorities continue to investigate the shocking deaths of one of Hollywood’s most respected filmmakers.

Having known Reiner since the 1970s, Idle shared memories of their final conversation, which included discussions about upcoming projects and Reiner’s plans for the future.

He described Reiner as “a clever, talented and very thoughtful man” saying they had talked about Rob "filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future".“

"This is so awful. I shall miss him," Eric added in the heartfelt statement on X.

Authorities are treating the deaths of Reiner, 78, and Michele, 68, as an apparent homicide after both were found at their Brentwood residence on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation and no suspect has been officially named.

Reiner’s sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of shock and grief across Hollywood. Friends such as Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen outside the Reiners’ home shortly after the news broke, with witnesses saying Crystal appeared visibly emotional.

Actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller, who has cited Reiner as a major influence, called the deaths “a huge loss.”

“Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation... He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny. I didn’t know him well but was always a fan and I feel a real sadness for those who did, and his family.”

Elijah Wood, who starred in Reiner’s 1994 film North, took to X/Twitter: “Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife [Michele]. So much love to their kids and family.”

Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates, who starred in Misery, described Reiner as a “brilliant” artist: “I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life.”

Actors who worked with Reiner also expressed their sorrow. Corey Feldman, from Stand by Me, shared his sadness, while co-star John Cusack said: “Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner — a great man.”

Political figures joined the tributes as well. Former President Barack Obama said: “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele.

Rob Reiner shaped Hollywood with box-office and critically successful films such as When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992). Picture: Castle Rock Entertainment.

"Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people — and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose.”

Born March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, Reiner grew up immersed in show business as the son of comedian and filmmaker Carl Reiner and actress-singer Estelle Reiner.

After attending Beverly Hills High School and later studying film at UCLA, he broke into entertainment with early television roles before rising to prominence with his portrayal of Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s.

Reiner married Michele Singer in 1989, and the couple had three children together (pictured in 1988). Picture: Getty

Reiner’s early directorial work included the satirical mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984), the coming-of-age drama Stand by Me (1986), and the beloved fantasy romance The Princess Bride (1987).

He continued to shape Hollywood with box-office and critically successful films such as When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992).

Reiner also co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, which produced influential titles including Seinfeld and The Shawshank Redemption.

Reiner married Michele Singer in 1989, and the couple had three children together.