Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal new daughter born via surrogate

By Emma Gritt

The X Factor judges revealed they have become parents for a third time after a "long and very difficult path".

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have become parents for a third time - after welcome a daughter born by surrogate.

New X Factor judge Ayda, 39, announced their happy news this morning, surprising fans who had no idea that they were expecting another child.

She wrote a gushing post about the new baby, who has been named Coco, sharing a picture of her's and 44-year-old Robbie's hands intertwined with their three youngsters'.

The couple have been together since 2006, marrying in 2010 (Image: Getty)

Ayda wrote: "I spy with my little eye an extra little hand...

"So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.

"Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

"We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.

"As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

The couple pictured in 2012 before the birth of son Charlton (Image: Getty)

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Omg!!! What a wonderful news!!"

The couple are also parents to Teddy, 5, and Charlton, 3.

Robbie and American actress Ayda have been together since 2006, marrying in 2010.