Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"

25 March 2025, 17:35

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer on Parklife: "It makes no sense on paper"

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has teamed up with many artists over the years, from Kylie Minogue to One Direction to Nicole Kidman.

But there was one star he recently duetted with that has become one of his most favourite ever: the one and only Danny Dyer.

Pop legend Robbie joined JK and Kelly Brook on Heart Drive today (March 25th), where he recalled covering Blur’s 'Parklife' with Danny at last summer’s BST Hyde Park.

He said that the performance "made no sense on paper" but "all the sense in the world on stage!".

Robbie Williams in 2024
Robbie Williams in 2024. Picture: Getty

"It was an absolute thrill for me working with Danny," he told JK and Kelly. "I think Danny's one of those people that was kind of like me, where you're eccentric and misunderstood through your twenties, because you're unusual and nobody is like you.

"And I think there was sort of a lot of judgments for Danny, and a lot of judgment for me, and then hopefully when you get middle aged and you grow into your paws. Because I think we were like both little dogs with big paws.

"I think that we’ve both grown into our bodies, and I think there's kind of more acceptance for our eccentricities. So, I think that's why it makes sense."

Robbie Williams heads out on a UK tour this May - get the full details here.

